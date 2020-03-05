Here’s how you can amp up your ‘casual Fridays’ at work

It is better to dress up in semi-formal if in case, you just happen to have an urgent meeting. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) It is better to dress up in semi-formal if in case, you just happen to have an urgent meeting. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Every working adult waits for Fridays. After all it is casual wear day at work and the weekend is knocking at our doorstep. But dressing for work on Fridays can get tricky as one needs to take care that ‘casual’ does not veer towards careless and messy. With dress-down Fridays being the perfect opportunity to flaunt your sartorial side to your colleagues and establish yourself as a style aficionado, it is time you take a look at these tips which will help you ace your sartorial game to a strong 10.

Surya Suri, director, Steele Collection says. “The important thing about casual Fridays is to focus on the fact that you are not dressing to please others, but to feel comfortable in what you are wearing. This also means that you should ensure that even if you are experimenting with a new style, you are not wearing something which makes you feel conscious. Choosing comfortable clothing is significant to function properly at work.”

Men can accessorise by playing around with colourful and patterned socks, comfortable espadrilles or moccasins and a sling bag. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Men can accessorise by playing around with colourful and patterned socks, comfortable espadrilles or moccasins and a sling bag. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Here are some tips to get started:

It is better to dress up in semi-formal, just in case you happen to have an urgent meeting. Instead of going all relaxed, women can opt for a smart satin or structured top which can be paired with a skirt or fitted trousers. You could always change your pants for a pencil skirt or a denim one for a party post work. Men can team up their pair of chinos with polo neck T-shirts.

Accessorising is the key to refine any casual look at work. Thus, “go all out and be creative and pair your casual work outfits with suave elements like heels, a blazer, statement jewellery and watches, belts or a classic bag, depending on the nature of the job,” he says. But when it comes to jewellery, avoid anything that clangs, or makes disturbing noises. Men can also accessorise by playing around with some colourful and patterned socks, comfortable espadrilles or moccasins and a sling bag.

Steer clear from ripped jeans for casual days at work. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Steer clear from ripped jeans for casual days at work. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Brands are overflowing with different styles and trouser fits, so why not experiment with those instead of relying on boring slim-fit and regular-fit jeans and trousers. Slouchy, relaxed-fit, bootcut, loose-fit, athletic fit, Mom jeans fit, boyfriend jeans fit, flared jeans, etc., the options are limitless. Take your pick.

But steer clear from ripped jeans at work. Save them for your brunch and concerts. So when picking denims for office, look out for the ones that are in good condition, without tattered edges.

If you are someone who likes it basic and neutral, take a leap of faith and add a pop of colour to your look. “Wear your basic-coloured shirt/top with jeans/chinos and team it up with contrasting coloured summer blazers to make it edgy,” says Suri. However, avoid neon coloured clothes. You can also spruce up an outfit by adding a bold and bright coloured tote or a bag.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd