Here’s a sneak peek into the wardrobe of Elizabeth Debicki aka Diana in the Netflix series Crown

Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in seasons five and six of “The Crown,” the Netflix series Crown. (Photo: AP)

All geared up to play the role of Princess Diana in the cult favourite Netflix series The Crown, actor Elizabeth Debicki has been in the news for a while now. One of the best-dressed women, Debicki had earlier caught attention in the film The Great Gatsby. The fashionista loves her tailored fits and sharp silhouettes; take a look below to know her take on fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Debicki (@elizabethdebickinators) on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:04pm PST

The actor stuns in this boiler suit in olive green paired with boots. The look was worn for BAFTA New York screening of the film Widows. Styled minimally, this picture is clear proof that Debicki likes to keep things simple and sleek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Debicki (@elizabethdebickinators) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

Debicki stuns in this olive green dress which has been tailored to perfection. Keeping it minimal once again, the look was paired with suede stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Debicki (@elizabethdebickinators) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:15pm PST

For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Debicki was seen in a fitted floral dress in black and pastel pink, paired with beige suede stilettos. She added a pop of colour with a red frilly scarf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Debicki (@elizabethdebickinators) on Nov 15, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Sporting bright red lip, the actor looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder white top with balloon sleeves, teamed with a pair of high-waist palazzos and a pulled-back hairdo which looks stunning as ever!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.