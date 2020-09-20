Here’s why we want Shehnaaz Gill’s latest outfit in our wardrobe

Doesn't Gill look pretty as a picture? (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen in Big Boss 13, has loyal fans from all over the country — and she certainly knows how to capture everyone’s attention. Always breaking the internet with her pictures, she recently took to Instagram to post a story which had us in awe. Want to know why? Read on to find out what we are talking about.

What do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram) What do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram)

The actor posted this picture as one of her ‘stories’, and we love how she looked. She wore a plain white dress in cotton. The dress was cinched at the waist, and Gill’s contours and the cutesy hairstyle stole the show! The dress featured florals on the hemline and on the slightly puffy shoulders.

The look was completed with straight hair and a luminous base. We like how she added a pop of colour with a moisturising crimson red lipstick. The actor ditched her accessories, thus letting the outfit to speak for itself.

Check out all the other times she impressed us in white.

A classic white and golden Patiala is a must-have and Gill shows you how to ace it with oodles of elegance and glamour!

How stunning does she look here in this silk white bomber jacket which looks super chic paired with wide black pants and a black crop top! The look was paired with an oversized pair of sunglasses and dainty hoops.

Trust Shehnaaz to ace a crisp white tailored jumpsuit. We love how sharp she looks as she pairs it with a stack of bangles in silver along with chandelier earrings. The accessories give the formal look a Bohemian vibe.

