Here are all the times Maheep Kapoor gave us major fashion goals; check out the pictures

Ever since Netflix has dropped an 8-episode reality series– The Fabolous lives of Bollywood Wives— it has irrevocably been the talk of the town. Starring, 4 women belonging to the influential Bollywood circle — we have Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan. However, it is Maheep Kapoor’s sense of style that has got our undivided attention. That is why we dug her Instagram and Woah! We are in awe of her sense of style. Take a look below to know more.

Kapoor stuns in a striped edgy playsuit designed by her friend Seema Khan. The playsuit fits her like a glove while she keeps it simple by opting for a dainty golden chain and light beige stilettos.

Who doesn’t love an all-black outfit? But, when Maheep Kapoor chooses to wear one– you can be sure she will pack a punch with it. Seen here, she went for a plain black top paired with sequin-packed pantsuit featuring a cropped blazer and a fitted pair of straight-cut pants.

She stuns in this bright royal blue number which features a pair of straight-cut lose pants with long frills and a bralette paired with a slightly longer jacket. To put it all in place, she went for mirrorwork jewellery which went well with the overall vibe of the look and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

Isn’t she a vision in this beige coloured lehenga? Pairing it with statement kundan earrings, the lehenga is simple yet elegant. Featuring threadwork throughout the chilli, it is adorned with little pearls. We love how the little bindi brightens up the entire look altogether!

