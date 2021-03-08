Three celeb-inspired ways to style your bucket hat this summer

Yes, it’s true — bucket hats, which were the rage in the 80s, are back on the fashion map. And why not, they can take your look from zero to 10 in no time. So it is not surprising that many celebrities have been spotted wearing the fuss-free accessory of late.

So are you all set to add it to your summer wardrobe? If yes, then check out some chic cues to style them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Heading out for a quick bite with friends? A simple skater dress with a bucket hat is an ideal outfit option. We suggest you ditch earrings and just wear a dainty necklace to let the hat work its magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan can ace any look. Recently, the actor was seen in a basic V-neck T-shirt with a fitted pair of denim. But it was the bucket hat that stole the show! If you want to keep it easy-going and relaxed then there is nothing like a hat to ace the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

If you are visiting the beach anytime soon, then make sure you take your bucket hat along. Not only will it protect you from the sun but you can style it with multiple pieces such as an extra-long shirt dress, your bikini, or even a basic pair of shorts.

