Here are the best style tips we learnt from Suhana Khan’s wardrobe

Suhana Khan’s wardrobe is every millennial’s dream. It is sleek, fuss-free and uber-cool. If that is something you like, then look no further because we dug into the 20-year-old’s Instagram to get you the best fashion tips that will help you elevate your wardrobe without putting in much effort. Take a look below to know more.

Basic black dress to keep it elegant

A basic black dress needs no introduction, and yet it has many reasons to make way into your wardrobe. Wondering why? Because it can be worn to a party and even to work. Not only that, you could even just lounge in it without looking too OTT at home, if you are bored of your PJs.

Pair colours from the same family

The safest yet the chicest way to make a style statement is to pair colours from the same family. Here, Khan can be seen playing with shades of brown, looking stunning in a beige turtle neck with chocolate brown pants and a dark brown puffer jacket.

A cosy set will never fail to turn heads

Co-ord sets have to probably be one of the biggest trends to take the B-Town by storm and Khan couldn’t be left behind. We all love our overcoats, puffer jackets and hoodies, but once a while, it will not harm if we beat the chill with a cosy knitted set, isn’t it?

Always invest in basics

Whether you are building your wardrobe from scratch or planning to add a few new pieces, basics will never disappoint. They can always be toned down or elevated with accessories. Take cues from the Khan’s ribbed olive green dress which fits her like a glove!

