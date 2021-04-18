scorecardresearch
Here are the best style tips we learnt from Suhana Khan’s wardrobe

We can never get enough of her looks, what about you?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2021 10:30:02 pm
Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan photos, Suhana Khan latest news, Suhana Khan fashion, Suhana Khan shah rukh khan, Suhana Khan daughter srkWhich is your favourite look? (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Instagram, Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Suhana Khan’s wardrobe is every millennial’s dream. It is sleek, fuss-free and uber-cool. If that is something you like, then look no further because we dug into the 20-year-old’s Instagram to get you the best fashion tips that will help you elevate your wardrobe without putting in much effort. Take a look below to know more.

Basic black dress to keep it elegant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

A basic black dress needs no introduction, and yet it has many reasons to make way into your wardrobe. Wondering why? Because it can be worn to a party and even to work. Not only that, you could even just lounge in it without looking too OTT at home, if you are bored of your PJs.

READ |Suhana Khan looks elegant in this strapless blouse; see pics

Pair colours from the same family

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

The safest yet the chicest way to make a style statement is to pair colours from the same family. Here, Khan can be seen playing with shades of brown, looking stunning in a beige turtle neck with chocolate brown pants and a dark brown puffer jacket.

A cosy set will never fail to turn heads

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Co-ord sets have to probably be one of the biggest trends to take the B-Town by storm and Khan couldn’t be left behind. We all love our overcoats, puffer jackets and hoodies, but once a while, it will not harm if we beat the chill with a cosy knitted set, isn’t it?

READ |What does Suhana Khan’s take on colourism do for Bollywood?

Always invest in basics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Whether you are building your wardrobe from scratch or planning to add a few new pieces, basics will never disappoint. They can always be toned down or elevated with accessories. Take cues from the Khan’s ribbed olive green dress which fits her like a glove!

