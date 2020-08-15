These pieces from Sonam Kapoor’s jewellery vanity are perfect for traditional occasions

Which is your favourite piece? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram not only gives a sneak peek into her life and times but also one thing that she is well-known for–fashion. The actor never fails at experimenting with the same and always takes us by surprise simply because even the minutest details of it are suited to perfection. If you have been looking to amp up your ethnic ensembles in a way that stand out, look no further. We bring to you the best cues from Sonam Kapoor’s jewellery vanity. Take a look below.

If you are a silver jewellery hoarder and love the bohemian vibe your outfits bring along, you know the importance of silver jewellery. Sonam, who is often spotted in requisite jewellery pieces, is seen wearing this stunning jewellery set from Silver Streak. Adorned with jali work and little balls on the border of the necklace, it almost resembles a vintage anklet.

If you love chain-like detailing, we are sure you will be eyeing this piece. From the house of Pipa Bella in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor, this necklace is adorned white stones and has teardrop earrings which can be solely worn alone with a satin slip dress or a basic black LBD for an elegant look.

Pearls have stood the test of time and if you ever want to look graceful yet keep it minimal, don’t look further but opt for them right away. Here is a gorgeous pearl set with earrings featuring a floral design alongside a multi-layer necklace featuring tiny pearls. It definitely gives Sonam’s brocade kurti set a regal vibe.

Needless to say but a golden choker is a must-have if you are building your jewellery vanity. Not only does it go well with saris or kurtis but it can amp up your basic pantsuit or even a cowl-neck dress. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, here the Delhi 6 actor dons a gorgeous gold choker with uncut stones, carefully crafted, paired with chunky golden rings, all by Sunita Kapoor.

You cannot miss out on this chunky oxidised silver choker which is as festive and as contemporary as it gets! Adorned with red stones, the choker comes with a pair of matching earrings which have a tear-drop design with red stones encrusted. If you have something similar like this, make sure your outfit is simple so that the jewellery can get all the attention it deserves!

