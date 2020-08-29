Here are four fashion quick fixes for curvy girls, courtesy Vidya Balan

Accentuate your hourglass figure with these tips. (Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Long gone are the days when size-zero was considered the most-desired body figure. It is 2020 and we are here democratising every shape and size no matter what! While the notion of perfection is gradually evolving, it is still a task to dress appropriately as per your body shape and size.

We dug into Vidya Balan’s Instagram, the hourglass mascot in Bollywood. Scrolling through her account, there were numerous tips we garnered which are perfect if you are someone who is curvy. Take a look below.

Let your sleeves steal the show

On days when your pants could be slightly ill-fitted and you don’t have the time to change, simply add a top with statement shoulders or sleeves which are eye-catching. We love Balan’s outfit where her sleeves almost form a makeshift cape.

Wrap dresses to your rescue

There’s nothing like wrap dresses for curvy women. They fit you like a glove and accentuate your curves. Isn’t that a win? Get your hands on a flowy wrap dress or even a wrap top which can be worn easily with a peplum skirt (great for hiding extra belly fat) or even your good ol’ denim.

Straight cuts for the win

Straight cut pieces of clothing are perfect for any shape and curvy girls shouldn’t shy away from it. In fact, the cut is so polished and sharp, it works best for days when you want to keep it serious or formal. Get yourself a kurta similar to the Kahaani actor or you could also go for a basic straight cut top or pants which can be paired accordingly as per your choice.

Co-ord sets are a must-have

A well-fitted co-ord set makes for an amazing statement and brownie points if the pants are high-waisted! Not only does it help you hide the unwanted belly fat or love handles but it also gives you an illusion of length. Paired with a shrug, it makes for a classy look overall. We love this chic black co-ord set from Arya by SVA.

