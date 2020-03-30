Get out of your PJs with these work-from-home outfit ideas

Working from home doesn’t have to be lazy, it can be a bit stylish too. (Photos: Instagram/designed by Gargi Singh) Working from home doesn’t have to be lazy, it can be a bit stylish too. (Photos: Instagram/designed by Gargi Singh)

Working from home can make us lazy. So lazy, that by the end of the day we realise that we spent our entire day in pyjamas and now it is time to sleep, perhaps in another pair. But it is not a great idea to spend your day in pyjamas as it make make you feel lazier. If you want to feel productive and energetic throughout the day, it is advised you follow a routine. The best way to begin is by dressing up in something that is comfortable and easy to style, even though you have to stay at home. Ahead, take cues from actors to ace your work from home in style.

READ| Bored at home? Here is how you can plan your days productively

Slip into a comfortable kurta and salwar set before you sit down to work. With summers knocking at our doors, nothing beats a breezy cotton kurta set. Here, actor Neena Gupta wears a colourful one with a pair of white pyjamas.

READ| Try these easy yoga poses to build immunity

Nothing beats a summer dress which could be your day outfit, and in no time turn into a night suit. Go for something that is light and airy and will make it easier to work around the house, cook, or even shake a leg when you take a break.

READ| Work from home: Why you should avoid sitting on the bed

Slip into your favourite camisole and pair it with shorts just like Karisma Kapoor. You could even wear a pair of printed harem pants which are equally comfortable (and stylish).

Deepika Padukone has been spending her time in isolation doing productive activities. While she likes to enjoy her days in the comfort of her night suit, she switches it up with a tracksuit when its time to sweat it out. Stretchy and comfortable, there’s nothing like athleisure wear when you are working from home.

READ| This quarantine season, here are some unconventional ways of spending time at home

Of course we had to mention the diva. After all she keeps it stylish even when she is at home. This floor-length dress is comfortable and perfect for when you are home. You could also opt for a kaftan, which is flowy and breezy.

How are you spending your days at home?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd