Five different lehenga styles to elevate your look

April 27, 2021 4:50:20 pm
We all know the drill of buying an ethnic wear. We are presented with so many options, it makes us confused, with the end result often being an empty shopping bag/cart. If you want clarity, especially when it comes to lehenga shopping, then bookmark this article, because we present to you five super-fashionable styles which will help you select the right lehenga for the upcoming sangeet, haldi and shaadi season!
Bold in black
When you are stuck in a loop, trying to choose from five different lehengas of the same shade, pick a black one. You can pair it with a blouse of any colour. Or just go black with sequins like Kiara Advani.
Statement blouse
Everyone is always hooked on the work or the embroidery on the choli/skirt, but it is all about how your blouse looks. If you want a fuss-free style where you can freely move around without adding a dupatta, make sure your blouse has an element of design. Gauahar Khan’s lehenga is the perfect example that features a warm purple colour and ruffles with sequins and beads.
Dainty prints
If keeping it minimal is your mantra, then there is nothing like dainty prints or hand-stitched lehenga to help you match the vibe. Divya Khosla’s lehenga from I am Design is a warm white colour rich with hand-stitched floral work.
Go all out with sequins
If you want to look exquisite for an engagement or a cocktail ceremony, then opt for pastels adorned with sequins. Disha Patani donning this Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga is a major cue, replete with sequins, silk threads, crystal and feather detailing — bookmark this look because this will never go out of style!
Add an extra element
Daisy Shah’s tie-dye lehenga is the perfect option for you if you want to make a head-turning statement without putting in a lot of effort. Add a shrug on top or if you are getting it tailor-made then add these extra flowing sleeves or even a cape to get that oomph!
