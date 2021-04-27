Five different lehenga styles to elevate your look

We all know the drill of buying an ethnic wear. We are presented with so many options, it makes us confused, with the end result often being an empty shopping bag/cart. If you want clarity, especially when it comes to lehenga shopping, then bookmark this article, because we present to you five super-fashionable styles which will help you select the right lehenga for the upcoming sangeet, haldi and shaadi season!

Bold in black

When you are stuck in a loop, trying to choose from five different lehengas of the same shade, pick a black one. You can pair it with a blouse of any colour. Or just go black with sequins like Kiara Advani.

Statement blouse

Everyone is always hooked on the work or the embroidery on the choli/skirt, but it is all about how your blouse looks. If you want a fuss-free style where you can freely move around without adding a dupatta, make sure your blouse has an element of design. Gauahar Khan’s lehenga is the perfect example that features a warm purple colour and ruffles with sequins and beads.

Dainty prints

If keeping it minimal is your mantra, then there is nothing like dainty prints or hand-stitched lehenga to help you match the vibe. Divya Khosla’s lehenga from I am Design is a warm white colour rich with hand-stitched floral work.

Go all out with sequins

If you want to look exquisite for an engagement or a cocktail ceremony, then opt for pastels adorned with sequins. Disha Patani donning this Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga is a major cue, replete with sequins, silk threads, crystal and feather detailing — bookmark this look because this will never go out of style!

Add an extra element

Daisy Shah’s tie-dye lehenga is the perfect option for you if you want to make a head-turning statement without putting in a lot of effort. Add a shrug on top or if you are getting it tailor-made then add these extra flowing sleeves or even a cape to get that oomph!

