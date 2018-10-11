Helicopter Eela screening: Kajol stands out in this twist jumper

What do you think of her look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol’s film Helicopter Eela was finally screened on October 10, where the actor, at the event, donned an ensemble by Natasha Davda. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she was seen wearing the designer’s jharokha twist jumper. The black and gold combination worked rather well and the fusion twist to the ensemble made it stand out.

The look was accessorised with golden earrings from Lara Morakhia. Dark kohl eyes and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in Kolkata, looking lovely in a yellow silk sari. Styled by Mehra, the sari from Swati And Sunaina was teamed with a black blouse with golden threadwork. The contrast balanced the colours and worked well. Gold jhumkas from Anmol Jewellers and bangles from Mahesh Notandass rounded the look. Dark kohl eyes and a small red bindi completed the look.

One can always trust Kajol to rock a sari. Take the example of the actor in this floral printed sari by Shehla Khan. Styled by Mishra, we really like how the look was accessorised with rings from Anmol Jewellers and bracelet from Narayan Jewellers. And while the dark kohl eyes were in place, it was her characteristic dazzling smile that made all the difference.

