Helicopter Eela promotions: Kajol has us swooning in traditional wear

Take a look at Kajol’s latest style file. (Source: radhikamehra/Instagram) Take a look at Kajol’s latest style file. (Source: radhikamehra/Instagram)

Kajol’s latest looks for the promotion of her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela have been a mixed bag. The actor has been experimenting quite a lot, but not all of them have managed to make it to our favourite’s list. But her latest outfit — a grey-coloured Punit Balana anarkali definitely gets a thumbs up from us and it seems like a great pick for the upcoming festive season.

The outfit with intricate embroidery on the bustline with a splatter of floral motifs on the arms and hemline along with the colourful scallop-style dupatta looked lovely on her. Stylist Radhika Mehra accessorised her outfit with oversized silver jhumkas from Karisma Mehra and matching bangles from Silver Streak Store.

Being a day event, it was clever on make-up artist Sital Patel’s part to keep it minimal with kohled-eyes and glossy lips.

Prior to this, we spotted the 44-year-old experimenting in a Prabal Gurung ensemble. She showed us how to play up a boring black pantsuit with colours. It was the one-white lapel effect and red sleeve hems that added an interesting element to the outfit.

The look was rounded out with jewellery from Misho Designs and hair styled into a sleek ponytail by Sangeeta Kumar Hegde. We also liked the dash of red lipstick the actor chose to sport and the dewy make-up definitely added to the attire.

What do you think about Kajol’s look in the Punit Balana outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

