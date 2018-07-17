Kajol’s confusing fusion twist for ‘Helicopter Eela’ promotions is a big letdown

Kajol promotes Helicopter Eela. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo) Kajol promotes Helicopter Eela. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo)

Kajol is quite busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Helicopter Eela. While we have seen the 43-year-old experiment quite a bit with her sartorial choices, she hasn’t always had a very good turn. And this was one such time when she stepped out in a basic blue denim-white camisole outfit that was given a fusion twist with a floral embroidered blue jacket from Sonam Luthria.

We wish she had ditched the jacket as it just made her attire too confusing. Stylist Radhika Mehra accessorised the look with metallic jewellery, which we think was another mistake. Rounding off with a dewy sheen, hair coiffed into a half-bun, and black platform heels, we think the actor failed to meet the mark this time.

ALSO READ | Kajol pulls off a classy colour combination in this outfit, but her make-up is a big letdown

Earlier, we had seen Kajol make a stunning appearance on the magazine cover of The Peacock, an in-house publication of designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

For her photo shoot, the My Name is Khan star had been dressed in a custom-made silver embellished gown with the designer’s signature feather and sequins bringing in the dynamic drama. While we had loved her outfit, the make-up by Mickey Contractor had been even more fabulous, and the nude hues had been complemented nicely by soft smokey eyes. A wispy hairdo had added finishing touches to the look.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd