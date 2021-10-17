Helen, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and others walk the ramp; check out the pictures

October 17, 2021 6:20:36 pm
The Bombay Times Fashion is underway and several designers and stars made their presence felt at the red carpet. Here are some looks which stood out. Malaika Arora, a regular on the ramp, turned on the style in this off-shoulder white sheer dress from designer Daisy. With her hair tied in a ponytail, the look was radiant and striking.
Actor Pooja Hegde looked stunning in this palace green velvet lehenga from fashion label Kalki. The ensemble was from the label’s collection Hera which, in Greek mythology, refers to the goddess of marriage. “I’m in love with KALKI HÉRA. I love the Indian Aesthetics, I love intricate embroideries, deep-tones, playful silhouettes with the right amount of Indian-ness to it. Even the Palace green lehenga that I’m wearing is so beautiful. The pretty details, floral are exactly what I like. Super delighted to be the muse for their beautiful collection. The entire collection screams innovative colour palettes & brides. If this is not what you are looking for I don’t know what is,” the actor was quoted as saying.
The show, which started on the 15th and will conclude on 17th also saw the presence of veteran actor Helen, and actor Arbaaz Khan. They both walked the ramp for designer Shaina NC and made for quite a sight. Helen was spotted in a silver and black ensemble whereas Arbaaz looked sharp in a black kurta.
Divya Khosla Kumar closed the show in an intricate lehenga from the label Leela by Anjita Singh. While the look worked and so did the statement neckpiece, we are not too sure what to think of the nathni.
