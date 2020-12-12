Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old daughter makes modelling debut by featuring on magazine cover

Heidi Klum's daughter featured on the cover of Vogue Germany along with her mother. (Source: heidiklum/Instagram)

Popular model Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old daughter Leni just made her modelling debut with her mother.

Leni made entry into the world of fashion by featuring on the cover of Vogue Germany‘s January/February 2021 issue alongside her mother. She is seen wearing colourful pantsuits but without shoes.

“So excited for my first cover! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” the debutant wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the cover, photographed by Chris Colls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Klum (@leniklum)

“I’m so proud of you. And it’s not because you’ve chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are my little mini me. And I’m so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are,” Heidi wrote in an Instagram post.

Also Read | Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter makes modelling debut with ad campaign

She went on to admit that being her daughter “is not always easy” and Leni “never had the possibility to grow up ‘normal’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

“But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies… And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important… you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place,” she said.

The proud mother further added, “This Vogue (cover) is the best first step [in] the career you dream of. And even when it’s a little hard for me to let you go off into the world, I will always do everything for you to be happy and fulfill your dreams. I am so proud to be your mama.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd