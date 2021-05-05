Heidi Klum reveals she was 4 months pregnant while walking Victoria’s Secret runway in 2003

Supermodel and entrepreneur Heidi Klum recently shared a snippet of information that is quite awe-worthy. She took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for daughter Leni Olumi Klum (May 4) and revealed that in 2003, when she had walked Victoria’s Secret runway, she was, in fact, pregnant!

“Happy 17th birthday LENI. I am not alone walking down that catwalk here. If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum. I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever,” she wrote.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing an encrusted bra and matching thong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

The 47-year-old has always been vocal about the confidence she derives from her body. “I’ve always felt great about my body. I’ve always been very confident, and I still am. I wouldn’t go to the gym in a sports bra and little shorts – I feel like everything’s jiggling around. But I didn’t do that before, either,” Klum was quoted in an Indian Express report. “The metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40. I always thought, That’s not going to happen to me, but it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I figured out what works for me,” she added.

Her daughter Leni has also forayed into modelling and made her debut with her mother when they featured on the cover of Vogue Germany‘s January/February 2021. “So excited for my first cover! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” the debutant wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

“I’m so proud of you. And it’s not because you’ve chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are my little mini me. And I’m so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are,” Heidi later wrote in an Instagram post.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle