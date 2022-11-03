Heidi Klum opens up about planning her 2023 Halloween costume

Halloween 2022 surely had everyone on their toes as celebrities — both Bollywood and Hollywood — donned some striking costumes. From Kim Kardashian dressing up as Mystique to Kylie Jenner turning up as ‘Bride of Frankenstein‘, stars went all out to celebrate the day. But, it was German-American model Heidi Klum who took the cake as she arrived at the party dressed as an enormous fishing worm.

Known for her elaborate and over-the-top Halloween costumes, Klum, often dubbed as the ‘Queen of Halloween‘, revealed that she starts preparing for her costumes nearly a year in advance.

“Tomorrow,” she told People, referring to November 1, on being asked when she will start planning her costume for Halloween 2023. “When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume].”

The supermodel also said that it took her almost 12 hours to get into her worm costume for this year’s Halloween. “I started at about 11:00 this morning. So all day playing around, putting things on,” she said.

Klum was accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on the red carpet who dressed as a bloodied fisherman with a worm-dressed Klum attached to his line. “I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm,” she told reporters.

Her outfit also had many wondering how she used the restroom wearing it. Before the party, she admitted that it “is going to be tricky”. “A lot of it has to come off… When I gotta go, I’ll have to de-strap and make it happen somehow,” she told Page Six.

Klum also revealed that the outfit left her feeling “claustrophobic”. She told reporters, “It’s hard for me to move. I don’t really have arms or legs. When I fall over I need someone to help me get back up. I’m kind of stuck in it, you know? It feels a little claustrophobic.”

