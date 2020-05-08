Heard of floating eye shadow? Apply it with the help of a spoon

The spoon in your kitchen can help you amp up your makeup game. (Photo: Getty) The spoon in your kitchen can help you amp up your makeup game. (Photo: Getty)

Eye makeup is undoubtedly a girl’s best friend. It can take any look from 0 to 10 with just a few blending strokes. And adding to the list of new tips and tricks coming our way with each passing day, is the ‘floating eye shadow’. This is all about blending out so as to amp up your crease and give eyes a little depth. Wondering how to get it? Take a look at the video below.

Want Kriti Sanon’s emerald eye makeup look? Here’s how

*Begin by applying a creamy concealer or an eye shadow primer so that your eye shadow doesn’t budge.

*Take your gel or creamy eye pencil and roughly mark your eyes using a spoon.

*Next, using a fluffy blending eye shadow brush, blend the line you made using the eye pencil. Make sure you do not keep the colour close to your brows.

*You can add a little glitter to amp up the look. Simply take a flat brush and spritz some makeup spray, then place it on the glitter pigment and dab it on the bulb of your eyes so that the glitter packs in. Go for more if you want.

*Next, add a generous dose of mascara. Here’s a foolproof guide to applying it correctly.

*Highlight the inner corner of your eyes with a highlighter and finish it off with a nude kohl pencil for the bottom waterline.

This hack will help your makeup last longer

Are you going to try this hack?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd