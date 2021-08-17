B-Town is loving this chic fashion trend; here’s proof

August 17, 2021 1:20:53 pm
Every once in a while a new fashion trend makes an appearance and celebrities soon start catching up with it. This happened with sequin saris, denim on denims and even tie-dye. Well, looks like its time to now make way for the hat. It may not be the most common accessory, but we must say that B-Town has already jumped on the bandwagon — and the results have been impressive!
Take for instance Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur who was recently spotted having fun at the pool. She looked pretty in a floral-printed monokini but what really had our attention was the lilac hat from the label Myaraa.
Similarly, Pooja Hegde was spotted reading a book, looking pretty in a white dress from Summer Somewhere styled with a straw hat. Keeping the look understated, it was accessorised with a gold chain and completed with filled-in eyebrows.
Kareena Kapoor Khan too was spotted wearing one as she shared a selfie. Accessorising the look with shades, she had written “Oh hello there… 👯♀️👯♀️❤️❤️Missed you all”
Chic and stylish, hats make for the perfect addition to the wardrobe. What do you think?
