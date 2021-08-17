scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

B-Town is loving this chic fashion trend; here’s proof

From Mrunal Thakur to Kareena Kapoor Khan -- check out the celebrities who are loving the trend!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2021 1:20:53 pm
What do you think of this fashion trend? (Source: PR Handout)

Every once in a while a new fashion trend makes an appearance and celebrities soon start catching up with it. This happened with sequin saris, denim on denims and even tie-dye. Well, looks like its time to now make way for the hat. It may not be the most common accessory, but we must say that B-Town has already jumped on the bandwagon — and the results have been impressive!

ALSO READ |Donning the cool cap: Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani show us how to style the ideal summer accessory

Take for instance Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur who was recently spotted having fun at the pool. She looked pretty in a floral-printed monokini but what really had our attention was the lilac hat from the label Myaraa.

The hat went rather well with the outfit. (Source: PR Handout) Mrunal Thakur was spotted having fun by the fool. (Source: PR Handout)

Similarly, Pooja Hegde was spotted reading a book, looking pretty in a white dress from Summer Somewhere styled with a straw hat. Keeping the look understated, it was accessorised with a gold chain and completed with filled-in eyebrows.

She kept the look simple and understated. (Source: PR Handout) The hat went well with the ensemble. (Source: PR Handout)

Kareena Kapoor Khan too was spotted wearing one as she shared a selfie. Accessorising the look with shades, she had written “Oh hello there… 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️❤️❤️Missed you all”

Chic and stylish, hats make for the perfect addition to the wardrobe. What do you think?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vaani Kapoor, vaani Kapoor fashion, vaani Kapoor films
Bell Bottom star Vaani Kapoor’s style is chic, glamorous and versatile

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement