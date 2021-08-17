B-Town is loving this chic fashion trend; here’s proof

Every once in a while a new fashion trend makes an appearance and celebrities soon start catching up with it. This happened with sequin saris, denim on denims and even tie-dye. Well, looks like its time to now make way for the hat. It may not be the most common accessory, but we must say that B-Town has already jumped on the bandwagon — and the results have been impressive!

Take for instance Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur who was recently spotted having fun at the pool. She looked pretty in a floral-printed monokini but what really had our attention was the lilac hat from the label Myaraa.

The hat went rather well with the outfit. (Source: PR Handout) The hat went rather well with the outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

Mrunal Thakur was spotted having fun by the fool. (Source: PR Handout) Mrunal Thakur was spotted having fun by the fool. (Source: PR Handout)

Similarly, Pooja Hegde was spotted reading a book, looking pretty in a white dress from Summer Somewhere styled with a straw hat. Keeping the look understated, it was accessorised with a gold chain and completed with filled-in eyebrows.

She kept the look simple and understated. (Source: PR Handout) She kept the look simple and understated. (Source: PR Handout)

The hat went well with the ensemble. (Source: PR Handout) The hat went well with the ensemble. (Source: PR Handout)

Kareena Kapoor Khan too was spotted wearing one as she shared a selfie. Accessorising the look with shades, she had written “Oh hello there… 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️❤️❤️Missed you all”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Chic and stylish, hats make for the perfect addition to the wardrobe. What do you think?