Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu opts for a sari as she kickstarts promotions

The actor kept her look simple, letting the floral-printed sheer sari do all the talking

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2021 7:10:09 pm
Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu haseen dilruba, Taapsee Pannu photos, Taapsee Pannu haseen dilruba, Taapsee Pannu sari, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her recent look?

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba is all set to stream on Netflix from July 2. The actors for now are busy promoting it. Recently, Taapsee was seen in a trademark Picchika organza sari. Styled by Devki B, the look was neat letting the floral-printed sheer sari do all the talking. The handprint looked really nice on her.

It was pulled together with hair tied in a bun. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213)

In the past, a similar sari was donned by Alia Bhatt; it was a hand-painted red organza sari from the label. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with gold jhumkas as hair was styled by parting in the centre.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in this sari. (File)

A bunch of actors has been spotted opting for similar organza saris from the Jaipur-based label. For instance, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a blush pink sari. On it, her nickname ‘Bebo’, was painted.

ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor Khan or Samantha Akkineni: Who wore this Picchika organza sari better?

 

Even Family Man actor Samantha Akkineni was seen in a similar sari — with pretty floral motifs. She looked striking in the custom hand-painted pure Italian organza dull rose sari. It also featured hand embroidered gota. This was teamed with a matching halter strap blouse.

What do you think of the looks?

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
