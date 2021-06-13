Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu opts for a sari as she kickstarts promotions

June 13, 2021 7:10:09 pm
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba is all set to stream on Netflix from July 2. The actors for now are busy promoting it. Recently, Taapsee was seen in a trademark Picchika organza sari. Styled by Devki B, the look was neat letting the floral-printed sheer sari do all the talking. The handprint looked really nice on her.
It was pulled together with hair tied in a bun. Check out the pictures here.
In the past, a similar sari was donned by Alia Bhatt; it was a hand-painted red organza sari from the label. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with gold jhumkas as hair was styled by parting in the centre.
A bunch of actors has been spotted opting for similar organza saris from the Jaipur-based label. For instance, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a blush pink sari. On it, her nickname ‘Bebo’, was painted.
Even Family Man actor Samantha Akkineni was seen in a similar sari — with pretty floral motifs. She looked striking in the custom hand-painted pure Italian organza dull rose sari. It also featured hand embroidered gota. This was teamed with a matching halter strap blouse.
What do you think of the looks?
