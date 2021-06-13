Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu opts for a sari as she kickstarts promotions

What do you think of her recent look?

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba is all set to stream on Netflix from July 2. The actors for now are busy promoting it. Recently, Taapsee was seen in a trademark Picchika organza sari. Styled by Devki B, the look was neat letting the floral-printed sheer sari do all the talking. The handprint looked really nice on her.

It was pulled together with hair tied in a bun. Check out the pictures here.

In the past, a similar sari was donned by Alia Bhatt; it was a hand-painted red organza sari from the label. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with gold jhumkas as hair was styled by parting in the centre.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in this sari. (File) Alia Bhatt looked lovely in this sari. (File)

A bunch of actors has been spotted opting for similar organza saris from the Jaipur-based label. For instance, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a blush pink sari. On it, her nickname ‘Bebo’, was painted.

Even Family Man actor Samantha Akkineni was seen in a similar sari — with pretty floral motifs. She looked striking in the custom hand-painted pure Italian organza dull rose sari. It also featured hand embroidered gota. This was teamed with a matching halter strap blouse.

What do you think of the looks?

