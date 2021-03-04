Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami designs new T-shirt line

There is ample evidence to prove how cool Japanese author Haruki Murakami is. Few other authors wear their love for cats (on their sleeves) as he does; the 72-year-old has also hosted an online live show ‘Jam Blame it on the Bossa Nova’ to help people cope with anxiety; he hosts Murakami Radio show every couple of months and also appears as a DJ for his bimonthly Murakami Radio show.

And now, the author, notoriously famous for being a recluse, has designed a new line of T-shirts for Uniqlo.

(Source: uniqlo.com)

At the moment, one can see eight designs, and his fans cannot contain their excitement. Some T-shirts are inspired by his famous novels like Norwegian Wood, Kafka on the Shore and others exhibit the author’s love for cats and music with slogans like “Books, music and cats have been my friends from way back”, “Murakami Radio” and are available in black, white and even dark blue.

They are priced at $19.90, which is approximately ₹1,447.

An article in The Guardian shares that though the author loves his shorts, he has a “habit of carrying around a spare pair of trousers”. He learned the trick from fellow Japanese author and translator Komimasa Tanaka. “One time I got invited to a traditional restaurant in Ginza, but when I showed up dressed like that the host stopped me at the door and said, ‘No shorts allowed.’ … Luckily, I always pack a loose pair of pants in my bag for this very situation, so I put them on over my shorts and we were back on track. The host could not believe what they were seeing,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

For his fans, there is another piece of news in the offing. In November 2021, as informed by Penguin Random House, his book titled Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love will be published. And, in it, the author will be opening up his “eclectic closet” and will also feature photographs from his own T-shirt collection and essays. It has been translated by Philip Gabriel.