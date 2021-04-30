scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
Harshvardhan Kapoor rocks floral pants in latest pics

It's not just Sonam Kapoor, her brother Harshvardhan also has superb style!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 7:10:03 pm
harshvardhan kapoorHarshvardhan Kapoor keeps experimenting with his looks. (Source: harshvarrdhankapoor/Instagram)

If you thought Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista, her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is no less; his numerous fashionable looks on social media are proof enough.

But it looks like the 30-year-old doesn’t just like to keep it stylish, he also likes to experiment with his looks. In his latest Instagram picture, for instance, the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor looked stunning in a pair of blue floral pants.

Harshvardhan balanced the look by pairing the pants with a simple white graphic tee. Completing the look with black Converse shoes and shades, the actor, sporting a beard, looked dapper as he posed in the backdrop of a garden.

Turns out, the floral pants and the t-shirt were taken out of Harshvardhan’s closet, as he mentioned on social media.

Take a look at some other quirky ensembles that the actor wore earlier:

Which is your favourite look?

