Harshvardhan Kapoor rocks floral pants in latest pics

April 30, 2021 7:10:03 pm
If you thought Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista, her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is no less; his numerous fashionable looks on social media are proof enough.
But it looks like the 30-year-old doesn’t just like to keep it stylish, he also likes to experiment with his looks. In his latest Instagram picture, for instance, the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor looked stunning in a pair of blue floral pants.
View this post on Instagram
Harshvardhan balanced the look by pairing the pants with a simple white graphic tee. Completing the look with black Converse shoes and shades, the actor, sporting a beard, looked dapper as he posed in the backdrop of a garden.
Turns out, the floral pants and the t-shirt were taken out of Harshvardhan’s closet, as he mentioned on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Take a look at some other quirky ensembles that the actor wore earlier:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which is your favourite look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-