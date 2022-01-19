Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s personal style is all about sneakers and streetwear

Street style is something that is redefined everyday. Even with its identifiable aesthetic, it allows the sartorial liberty to experiment and express one’s own sense of style. That’s exactly what Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor‘s league of street style is, best represented by his sneaker collection — which is a blend of hyped as well as underrated ones.

The Mirzya actor always manages to keep it classy, cool, and comfy. After all, he is the brother of the impossibly fashionable and pioneering sisters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor who have redefined ‘Bollywood fashion’ as we know it.

Now those are a pair of trousers that can be conversation starters. Teamed with a tropical print black hoodie, they are perfect to make a low-effort statement. Harsh styled them with a pair of white Converse shoes.

Yet another basic look with a pair of statement trousers, these ones are, as Harsh himself wrote in the caption, “wearable art”. He styled these Greg Lauren trousers with a simple white tee.

We love an outfit that has a story, and this one sure does. Harsh shared in his caption: “Everything I’m wearing has been found and reworked except the shoes..” He was wearing a t-shirt that had been painted, a pair of old tailored Levi’s jeans, and black sneakers.

When was the last time you saw a man rocking a pair of multi-coloured polka dots trousers? Harsh definitely nailed this look, and how!

Harsh’s enviable sneaker collection is telling of how big a sneakerhead he is. In this simple outfit, he let his statement shoes take the centerstage. After all, they’re the Louis Vuitton SS ’22 collection by the late Virgil Abloh.

We can’t decide what to look at — Harsh’s Prada suit perfectly paired with Dior lows, or the shoe collection on display behind him!

