Friday, December 04, 2020
Harry Styles reacts to criticism of androgynous look on magazine cover with new pic

Harry Styles' post was a direct attack on his fiercest critics Candice Owens, a US conservative commentator

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 4, 2020 4:40:14 pm
harry stylesHarry Styles, who became the first man to feature on the cover of Vogue. (Source: harrystyles/Instagram)

Singer Harry Styles, whose latest photoshoot in androgynous outfits on the cover of Vogue received flak, has finally responded to all the criticism with yet another tongue-in-cheek post on social media.

The former One Direction star took to Instagram to post a picture of him wearing a powder blue Palomo suit with netted pleats around the arms and the bottom, eating a banana. He captioned the picture, “Bring back manly men.” Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

The 26-year-old’s caption was a direct retort to one of Styles’ fiercest critics Candice Owens, a US conservative commentator.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminisation of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack…Bring back manly men,” Owens had tweeted.

Read| Is Indian fashion industry ready for men in androgynous modelling?

Harry Styles became the first solo man to feature on the cover of Vogue in its 127-year history. While many praised the singer’s gender-fluid look on the magazine cover, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, others like Piers Morgan thought the look to be “weird”.

