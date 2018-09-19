These Harry Potter nail art ideas will transport you back to the magical world

Take a look at these Harry Potter-inspired nail arts! (Source: File Photo) Take a look at these Harry Potter-inspired nail arts! (Source: File Photo)

Even though it was a decade ago that the last Harry Potter book was released, Potterheads can never get enough of the wizarding world. Of late, it has even inspired beauty enthusiasts to try out nail arts.

Some of them are easy-to-make like Harry’s scar, the Deathly Hallows sign, the colours of the four houses or simply an ‘HP’ – a variety of options for beginners. On the other hand, those who are already a pro can opt for the logos of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Another option would be creating faces of Harry and his friends!

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Meanwhile, three new Harry Potter books are all set to be released this year. A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts by Matthew Reinhart, illustrated by Kevin M Wilson, to be released on October 23.

Creatures: A Paper Scene Book, which is set to be in the bookstores on October 2, is meant for the lovers of art and creatures as it includes multi-layer scenes, interesting trivia and stills from behind-the-scenes of the films.

The third book is Imagining Hogwarts: A Beginner’s Guide to Movie Making, written by Bryan Michael Stoller and is set for an October release. This book is all about creating a universe like the one J K Rowling did.

Enchanted yet?

