Priyanka Chopra, Harnaaz Sandhu elevate the style quotient at Global Citizen Festival

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and actor Priyanka Chopra have impeccable individual styles that we all are in awe of. Now, imagine these fashionable divas coming together! It is quite obvious that they will take the glamour quotient several notches higher. And so they did as the two celebrities were spotted together at the Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park in New York City.

Taking to Instagram, Harnaaz shared a picture with the actor and wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!”

Harnaaz can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and flared dark blue denim jeans, which she topped with a printed coat featuring lapel collars. Leaving her hair open in a wavy hairdo, she rounded off the look with blushed cheeks and subtle makeup.

Priyanka, on the other hand, looked stunning in a tie-dye funky pantsuit which she wore over a white crop top. The actor accessorised the outfit with golden hoops and white sneakers. She rounded off the look with glittery eyeshadow, nude lip shade and a hint of blush.

Prior to this, Harnaaz won our hearts with her black outfit which she donned for one of the biggest fashion extravaganzas in the world, the New York Fashion Week.

The beauty pageant winner was seen wearing a little black dress by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured intricate silver embroidery with dramatic feather tassel embroidery on the hemline. She accessorised the body-hugging dress with dainty diamond earrings, black heels, a sleek bracelet, sunglasses, and a matching black mini bag.

Earlier, the beauty pageant had slipped into a one-shoulder white peplum top featuring a cut-out at the midriff which she paired with a white body-hugging mid-length skirt. She rounded off the look with a check beret, strappy pumps, a golden chain neckpiece, a sleek bracelet, a matching black mini bag, and cat-eye eyeglasses.

