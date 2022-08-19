scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Harnaaz Sandhu is a vision in orange at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant; check it out

For the occasion, the Miss Universe 2021 brought all her bling and charm in an orange bodycon gown, which featured a mermaid-like scaly body, and embellishments and sequins all over

Harnaaz Sandhu, Harnaaz Sandhu news, Harnaaz Sandhu fashion, Harnaaz Sandhu orange gown, Harnaaz Sandhu red carpet, Miss South Africa 2022 pageant, indian express newsThe beauty pageant winner looked like a vision herself! (Photo: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

Harnaaz Sandhu is known for making a fashionable splash wherever she goes. The actor and model from Chandigarh, India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in December last year, at a ceremony held in Israel.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Since then, she has attended many events in India and around the world, wherein she has put her best fashion foot forward — be it in a western attire or a traditional ensemble. Recently, she was seen attending the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant, which crowned Ndavi Nokeri as the winner.

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu on her diet, exercise and being bullied for weight gain: ‘It’s not about how you look’

For the occasion, Sandhu brought all her bling and charm in an orange bodycon gown, which featured a mermaid-like scaly body, and embellishments and sequins all over. The gown had a plunging neckline, floor-grazing hem length and a satin cape. It also comprised diamanté strings for sleeves, which added all the extra glamour and drama to the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

For makeup, Sandhu opted for a soft glam look comprising smokey eyes, a dark shade of lipstick and contoured cheeks that highlighted her features.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, the 22-year-old was heard saying ‘Namaste, South Africa’. South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee designed the gown. A video posted on his Instagram account showed Sandhu striking a few poses on the red carpet.

“Dress! Ready! Glow! #MissUniverse2021 The beautiful Harnaaz Kaur Sandu @harnaazsandhu_03 on the #redcarpet draped in Gert-Johan Coetzee Couture for the finale of Miss South Africa 2022,” the caption read.

The event took place on August 13 at the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria, the capital of South Africa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 10:00:16 am
Next Story

Logitech’s Chorus is an audio accessory that fits inside Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

2

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

3

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

4

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
How IP College, Delhi's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

How IP College, Delhi's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Streetwise Kolkata

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Web Series Review

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Premium
Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Krishna Janmashtami, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022 photos, Janmashtami pictures, Janmashtami Dahi Handi, Janmashtami in India, indian express news
In pictures: Glimpses of Janmashtami 2022 celebrations in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement