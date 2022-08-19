Harnaaz Sandhu is a vision in orange at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant; check it out

Harnaaz Sandhu is known for making a fashionable splash wherever she goes. The actor and model from Chandigarh, India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in December last year, at a ceremony held in Israel.
Since then, she has attended many events in India and around the world, wherein she has put her best fashion foot forward — be it in a western attire or a traditional ensemble. Recently, she was seen attending the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant, which crowned Ndavi Nokeri as the winner.
For the occasion, Sandhu brought all her bling and charm in an orange bodycon gown, which featured a mermaid-like scaly body, and embellishments and sequins all over. The gown had a plunging neckline, floor-grazing hem length and a satin cape. It also comprised diamanté strings for sleeves, which added all the extra glamour and drama to the look.
View this post on Instagram
For makeup, Sandhu opted for a soft glam look comprising smokey eyes, a dark shade of lipstick and contoured cheeks that highlighted her features.
View this post on Instagram
In one of the videos shared on Instagram, the 22-year-old was heard saying ‘Namaste, South Africa’. South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee designed the gown. A video posted on his Instagram account showed Sandhu striking a few poses on the red carpet.
View this post on Instagram
“Dress! Ready! Glow! #MissUniverse2021 The beautiful Harnaaz Kaur Sandu @harnaazsandhu_03 on the #redcarpet draped in Gert-Johan Coetzee Couture for the finale of Miss South Africa 2022,” the caption read.
The event took place on August 13 at the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria, the capital of South Africa.
