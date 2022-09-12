scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

New York Fashion Week: Harnaaz Sandhu wows in a black embroidered dress

The 22-year-old accessorised the body-hugging dress with dainty diamond earrings, black heels, a sleek bracelet, sunglasses and a matching black mini bag.

harnaaz sandhuHarnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous (Source: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)

One of the biggest fashion extravaganzas in the world, the New York Fashion Week kickstarted on September 9 and will go on till September 14, with a host of celebrated designers and brands showcasing their fashion collections. From Doja Cat to Joe Jonas — several stars have made an appearance at the event, but the one that thoroughly impressed us is the reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu who turned up in a rather stunning ensemble.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The beauty pageant winner was seen wearing a little black dress by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured intricate silver embroidery with dramatic feather tassel embroidery on the hemline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

The 22-year-old accessorised the body-hugging dress with dainty diamond earrings, black heels, a sleek bracelet, sunglasses and a matching black mini bag. To add the finishing touches, Harnaaz opted for blushed cheeks, nude pink lip colour, and filled-in eyebrows.

ALSO READ |New York Fashion Week: Linda Evangelista returns to runway, closes Fendi show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

Recently, the official Miss Universe Instagram handle also posted a reel where she can be seen wearing a strappy beige jumpsuit with black lace embroidery on the neckline paired with a black leather jacket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) 

She styled this look with hoop earrings, pointed black heels and glam makeup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:40:51 pm
Next Story

Eknath Shinde accuses Uddhav Thackeray of ignoring, exploiting Marathi Manoos

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

artwork
Exhibition aims to glorify India’s art and culture through choicest artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement