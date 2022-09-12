New York Fashion Week: Harnaaz Sandhu wows in a black embroidered dress

One of the biggest fashion extravaganzas in the world, the New York Fashion Week kickstarted on September 9 and will go on till September 14, with a host of celebrated designers and brands showcasing their fashion collections. From Doja Cat to Joe Jonas — several stars have made an appearance at the event, but the one that thoroughly impressed us is the reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu who turned up in a rather stunning ensemble.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The beauty pageant winner was seen wearing a little black dress by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured intricate silver embroidery with dramatic feather tassel embroidery on the hemline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

The 22-year-old accessorised the body-hugging dress with dainty diamond earrings, black heels, a sleek bracelet, sunglasses and a matching black mini bag. To add the finishing touches, Harnaaz opted for blushed cheeks, nude pink lip colour, and filled-in eyebrows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Recently, the official Miss Universe Instagram handle also posted a reel where she can be seen wearing a strappy beige jumpsuit with black lace embroidery on the neckline paired with a black leather jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

She styled this look with hoop earrings, pointed black heels and glam makeup.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!