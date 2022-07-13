‘Will always remember this moment’: Thai doll artist on Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu liking her doll version

After a gap of two decades, Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the coveted Miss Universe crown in December last year. She left everyone in awe of her confident demeanour and style choices as she made the country proud on the world stage. Among the many who showered her with praise from across the world, is a doll couturier based in Thailand who paid the beauty pageant winner a rather sweet tribute.

Grace Panisara, who founded the eponymous doll couture label, crafted a mini-doll version of Harnaaz’s Miss Universe winning look. The Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the picture of the doll, and wrote, “This is beautiful”.

The Harnaaz doll can be seen wearing a similar shimmery silver gown with a plunging neckline and a front slit, originally designed by Saisha Shinde. Not just that, it can also be seen adorning the bejewelled crown and sash.

“I love to play with two things — dolls and beauty pageants. So, I put them together to create a masterpiece,” Panisara told indianexpress.com about her creation. “The doll wears a replica of the gown Harnaaz wore for the competition. I looked up the designer’s work and noted the intricacies to make the outfit as detailed as possible.” “All materials and embroidery are done in the finest detail,” she added.

Sharing her happiness on getting appreciated by Harnaaz, the doll costume designer revealed, “I received birthday wishes from her, too. I am really happy. It is a moment I will always remember.”

The 30-year-old artist has recreated the looks of several beauty pageant winners and runner-ups, always paying special attention to the finest details of the costumes and accessories.

“I have been making doll costumes since I was a kid because I always wanted to wear a beautiful evening gown like the ones I saw actors wearing on TV,” Panisara said.

Revealing that she started making these dresses because she couldn’t wear them herself, the Thailand-based artist added, “I love my job so much. I never get tired of making these doll costumes.”

