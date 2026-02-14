Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’

Hardik Pandya's choice of placing the tattoo on the nape was mindful and intentional—subtle when hidden yet powerful when revealed, Sunny Bhanushali of Aliens Tattoo said.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka SharmaHardik Pandya gets a tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma. (PR Handout)
Make us preferred source on Google

As far as Valentine’s Day gifts go, Hardik Pandya has upped the game for partners far and wide. The Indian cricketer got a deeply personal tattoo inked in tribute to his fiancée Mahieka, and the internet cannot keep calm.

Conceptualised by lead artist Tushar Marane and executed by Sunny Bhanushali of Aliens Tattoo, the piece unfurls a tale of love, identity and partnership.

The idea was simple. Pandya wanted to gift his lady love something she would cherish forever. The initial of her name, ‘M’, was the starting point, but the artwork was designed after the studio artists came together and brainstormed. Finally, the initial evolved into an elaborate symbolic design after an emotional creative process between the couple and the artists, during a late-night session.

About the tattoo

During an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Bhanushali shared that the tattoo reflected the couple’s love for big cats, especially leopards. “The tattoo captures the essence of the couple, how passionate and success-oriented they are, their chemistry, and the fact that they are stronger and better together,” he told us.

Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma The initial of her name, ‘M’, was the starting point. (PR Handout)

The tattoo displays a masculine leopard, which appears bold and realistic, symbolising visible strength, drive and ambition. The second leopard is feminine, formed through flowing linework, moving like a shadow around the first, and within its curves subtly forms the letter “M”, Mahieka’s initial. The design reflects two strong individuals moving together in alignment rather than losing individuality within a relationship, Bhanushali said.

Pandya’s choice of placing the tattoo on the nape was mindful and intentional—subtle when hidden yet powerful when revealed, which further added to the intimacy of the piece, according to Bhanushali.

This is the third time Pandya has worked with Bhanushali. Talking about his experience working with the cricketer, Bhanushali shared how sweet, warm and welcoming Pandya is as a person, contrary to how the world sees him on the cricket field. “A man with a beautiful heart. Every time I meet him, I get the feeling I am with a relative. Family wali feeling aati hai bilkul,” he concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status Share with Friends and Family
Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Happy Valentine’s Day 2026 Wishes & Images: Romantic Quotes, Status, Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers to Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status
Advertisement
PHOTOS
valentine
Who was Saint Valentine?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement