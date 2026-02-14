Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’

As far as Valentine’s Day gifts go, Hardik Pandya has upped the game for partners far and wide. The Indian cricketer got a deeply personal tattoo inked in tribute to his fiancée Mahieka, and the internet cannot keep calm.

Conceptualised by lead artist Tushar Marane and executed by Sunny Bhanushali of Aliens Tattoo, the piece unfurls a tale of love, identity and partnership.

The idea was simple. Pandya wanted to gift his lady love something she would cherish forever. The initial of her name, ‘M’, was the starting point, but the artwork was designed after the studio artists came together and brainstormed. Finally, the initial evolved into an elaborate symbolic design after an emotional creative process between the couple and the artists, during a late-night session.