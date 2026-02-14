Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
As far as Valentine’s Day gifts go, Hardik Pandya has upped the game for partners far and wide. The Indian cricketer got a deeply personal tattoo inked in tribute to his fiancée Mahieka, and the internet cannot keep calm.
Conceptualised by lead artist Tushar Marane and executed by Sunny Bhanushali of Aliens Tattoo, the piece unfurls a tale of love, identity and partnership.
The idea was simple. Pandya wanted to gift his lady love something she would cherish forever. The initial of her name, ‘M’, was the starting point, but the artwork was designed after the studio artists came together and brainstormed. Finally, the initial evolved into an elaborate symbolic design after an emotional creative process between the couple and the artists, during a late-night session.
During an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Bhanushali shared that the tattoo reflected the couple’s love for big cats, especially leopards. “The tattoo captures the essence of the couple, how passionate and success-oriented they are, their chemistry, and the fact that they are stronger and better together,” he told us.
The tattoo displays a masculine leopard, which appears bold and realistic, symbolising visible strength, drive and ambition. The second leopard is feminine, formed through flowing linework, moving like a shadow around the first, and within its curves subtly forms the letter “M”, Mahieka’s initial. The design reflects two strong individuals moving together in alignment rather than losing individuality within a relationship, Bhanushali said.
Pandya’s choice of placing the tattoo on the nape was mindful and intentional—subtle when hidden yet powerful when revealed, which further added to the intimacy of the piece, according to Bhanushali.
This is the third time Pandya has worked with Bhanushali. Talking about his experience working with the cricketer, Bhanushali shared how sweet, warm and welcoming Pandya is as a person, contrary to how the world sees him on the cricket field. “A man with a beautiful heart. Every time I meet him, I get the feeling I am with a relative. Family wali feeling aati hai bilkul,” he concluded.
