Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković look dreamy in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles for Hindu wedding

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Nataša Stankovic renewed their vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Two days after a fun white wedding on Valentine’s Day, the couple took to Instagram to share mesmerising pictures from their Hindu ceremony. “Now and forever,” the duo wrote in a joint post.

For the varmala ceremony, Hardik and Natasa kept it ethereal in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic ensembles. The latter opted for a heavily-embroidered gota ghagra along with a matching half-sleeved blouse and dupatta. To contrast this golden look, she added a gorgeous red bandhani dupatta. For accessorries, she wore a stone-studded diamond choker along with matching dangling earrings, bangles, and a mang tikka. With her hair tied in a low bun, she completed the look with a red bindi and glowy makeup.

Hardik, on the other hand, wore a regal, off-white jamdani sherwani that was hand-embroidered with gold zardozi work. It was replete with red and green bead highlights that complemented Natasa’s look perfectly.

For the phere, Natasa changed into a red chamois satin sari embroidered with gold, pearl, red and green beads. Edged with an intricate beaded border, the sari was paired with a jadau blouse and an organza dupatta with double-sided gold sequins on the base and gold kuran lace.

Prior to this, for their Christian wedding, they had opted for stunning attire by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Natasa opted for a fitted white gown featuring a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls. Further, it was embellished with precious stones, pristine pearls, and cloud dancer beads, along with an inner skirt encased with a drape of Parisian satin. According to the designer, the gown “draws inspiration from the fierce romanticism our bride embodies”.

It was styled with a 15-feet long veil which was created by 40 artisans over the course of 50 days, featuring pearls, leather sequins and beads.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” the couple wrote.

