Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković’s outfits for pre-wedding festivities are a riot of colours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Nataša Stankovic renewed their wedding vows by tying the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremonies were undoubtedly a dreamy affair, as is visible from the pictures of their Christian and Hindu weddings. On Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their pre-wedding festivities — haldi and mehendi — and the events were surely a riot of colours. “Painted in love,” they captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

For the ceremony, the couple opted for multicoloured ensembles by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Nataša looked incredibly beautiful in a festive folk mirror bustier paired with yellow pants featuring multicoloured bugle bead embroidery. “Multi-coloured salli and crystal danglers add glamour to the bib,” the designers shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Hardik complemented her in a pink and white leheriya silk kurta with an elaborate minara yoke, embroidered in applique and mirror. Straight-fit pants and brown traditional juttis completed his vibrant look. Also seen in the pictures was their little son, Agastya, who twinned with his father in a matching pink and white leheriya kurta with beige pants and white sneakers.

Prior to this, Hardik and Nataša had shared pictures from their Hindu wedding, for which they again opted for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designs. While Nataša made for a stunning bride in a heavily-embroidered gota ghagra, blouse and dupatta, Hardik looked regal in an off-white jamdani sherwani which was hand-embroidered with gold zardozi, and red and green bead highlights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković Pandya 🧡 (@natasastankovic__)

For their white wedding, they slipped into breathtaking ensembles by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Nataša was seen wearing a fitted gown featuring a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls. The gown was emblazoned in precious stones, pristine pearls, and cloud dancer beads, along with an inner skirt encased with a drape of Parisian satin. What caught everyone’s attention was her 15-feet long veil which was created by 40 artisans over the course of 50 days, and exhibited an ornate play of pearls, leather sequins, and beads.

