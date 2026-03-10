Hardik Pandya flaunts a ₹3.8 lakh Favre Leuba watch during the India vs. NZ T20 World Cup clash

As far as watches go, seems like Hardik Pandya has a soft corner for Richard Mille. The Indian cricketer has been spotted time and again wearing luxury timepieces from the brand, worth lakhs to crores. However, for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final match between India and New Zealand last night, he chose Favre Leuba’s first skeletonised watch, the Chief Skeleton Ref. 00.20105.103.02.302

Featuring a 40 mm cushion-shaped 316L stainless steel case, the watch boasts a 4N 18K gold finish on the bridges and components, visible through the skeletonised dial. There are blue accents on the minute track and a matching blue FKM rubber strap. In the current market, the watch retails for ₹3,89,000.

According to their official website, this striking model showcases the brand’s signature cushion-shaped case and a meticulously open-worked manufacture movement, developed in collaboration with AMT. Building on the momentum of the brand’s first-ever tourbillon – the Chief Tourbillon – presented earlier this year, the Chief Skeleton marks another major step in Favre Leuba’s ongoing journey.

The Chief Skeleton is offered in two variations: a gold-finished movement paired with a brushed-and-polished case, and an anthracite-finished movement housed in a DLC-coated black steel case.

Hardik Pandya with his partner at the end of the match. (PTI) Hardik Pandya with his partner at the end of the match. (PTI)

Semi-Final: India vs England

For the semi-final match last week against England, Pandya was seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 67-02 “Italy”, a tribute to Italian craftsmanship, combining the strength of Carbon TPT with the bold colours of the Italian flag.

Designed for those who value innovation, style, and performance, this limited edition timepiece blends cutting-edge materials with a unique, patriotic design, making it a coveted piece for collectors. The lightweight yet durable carbon case ensures resilience, while the automatic movement delivers precision timekeeping.

India vs Pakistan

Previously, during a match against Pakistan from this T20 World Cup series, the cricketer had flaunted an ultra-rare Jacob and Co. Epic X Sport ‘Rudra’ Edition timepiece that symbolised power, destruction, and creation. It is a highly exclusive, limited-production timepiece inspired by powerful Shaivite symbolism and contemporary skeleton-watch design.

Story continues below this ad

The Rudra watch, crafted in a 41mm grade 5 titanium case, is lightweight yet extremely durable and built for high performance. It is powered by the in-house Calibre JCHA01 automatic movement, which runs at 4Hz and offers a 70-hour power reserve. The signature skeletonised “X” architecture reveals the mechanics in motion, staying true to the Epic X collection’s technical aesthetic.

The design elements pay tribute to Lord Shiva, with motifs reflected through the dial detailing and trishul-inspired hands, while a bold sky-blue honeycomb rubber strap adds a modern, athletic edge. The watch also features 50 meters of water resistance, blending luxury craftsmanship with everyday wearability.

Panyda’s choice of wrist candy has repeatedly proven that he likes to go all out when it comes to the things he loves. Whether that’s dropping an audacious $2.1–$2.5 million (₹18–21 crore) on a Richard Mille RM 27-04 Rafael Nadal Tourbillon worth or taking wickets and hitting runs during crucial overs.