Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide

The design elements pay tribute to Lord Shiva, with motifs reflected through the dial detailing and trishul-inspired hands, while a bold sky-blue honeycomb rubber strap adds a modern, athletic edge.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 07:00 PM IST
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch Hardik Pandya bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan. (ANI photo)
Sunday night had all eyes glued to the high-octane India vs Pakistan cricket match, but watch enthusiasts kept their eyes peeled on Hardik Pandya’s wrist, savouring the ultra-rare Jacob and Co. timepiece that symbolised power, destruction, and creation. The Epic X Sport ‘Rudra’ Edition is a highly exclusive, limited-production timepiece inspired by powerful Shaivite symbolism and contemporary skeleton-watch design.

On several occasions, Pandya had turned heads not just for his aggressive on-field performance, but for his choice of wrist candy — ranging from the ultra-luxurious Richard Mille RM 27-02 watch, valued at a staggering $800,000, i.e. INR 6.93 crores to his Richard Mille RM 27-04 Rafael Nadal Tourbillon worth $2.1–$2.5 million (₹18–21 crore)!

Returning to the Rudra watch, crafted in a 41mm grade 5 titanium case, the accessory is lightweight yet extremely durable and built for high performance. It is powered by the in-house Calibre JCHA01 automatic movement, running at 4Hz and offering a 70-hour power reserve. The signature skeletonised “X” architecture reveals the mechanics in motion, staying true to the Epic X collection’s technical aesthetic.

hardik pandya ind vs pak watch Only 25 pieces are available for purchase worldwide. (Source: Instagram/@insanelyluxuriousindians)

The 41-mm case opens a new chapter in the collection’s history. Its full dial widens its appeal. The diamond pattern on its surface is a powerful hint of its dual nature as a high watchmaking and high jewellery brand. Easy to wear daily, ergonomic, and available in a wide range of liveries, it is an incredibly versatile timepiece.

What makes it special?

According to its official website, Calibre JCHA01 is the first in Jacob & Co.’s history to be systematically certified as a chronometer by the COSC, Switzerland’s independent certification body. Each movement undergoes a series of tests under various conditions of position, winding and temperature. As it passes the COSC’s narrow criteria, it becomes a chronometer, the technical term for a highly accurate movement.

Thanks to its lean design and decades of watchmaking expertise, calibre JCHA01 offers a weekend-proof autonomy. Automatically wound by the wearer’s wrist movements via a built-in rotor, it can be worn daily, set aside for almost three days, and returned to the wrist on time.

Story continues below this ad

Produced in an extremely limited run—only 25 pieces are available worldwide— it is reportedly reserved for close brand circles and stands as both a collector’s piece and a statement of exclusivity.

