Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra to become parents again; share news with an adorable post

Last year had been filled with pregnancy announcements by celebrities. And it looks like this year may unfold in a similar manner, too. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Bhasra recently announced they are expecting a baby in July 2021.

The news was accompanied with lovely pictures of the couple and their daughter, Hinaya. Basra looked lovely in a short denim dress. The cold shoulder dress was teamed with white sneakers. The cricketer, on the other, hand looked sharp in a matching denim shirt. Their daughter was in a matching dress, too, and she held a black t-shirt on which the words, “Soon to be a big sister” were printed.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Last year in August, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had announced they were expecting a baby in a similar fashion. Sharma looked radiant in a black polka-dotted dress as she flaunted her bump. The cricketer was seen smiling behind. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 Red heartFolded hands,” read the tweet.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

This year, in January, they welcomed their daughter Vamika, and shared her name in an adorable post. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy, (sic)” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

