‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ promotions: Sonakshi Sinha adds sass to this simple white ethnic wear

Sonakshi Sinha in IKAI by Ragini Ahuja: What do you think? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Sonakshi Sinha in IKAI by Ragini Ahuja: What do you think? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Sonakshi Sinha recently wowed fashion enthusiasts at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 with her stunning gold bodycon gown from Ali Younes Couture. Continuing her fashionable streak, the actor took a 180-degree turn this time and stepped out in an ethnic wear during Happy Firr Bhag Jayegi promotions.

Dressed in an IKAI by Ragini Ahuja creation, the Dabangg actor’s outfit was fashionable and seemed comfortable at the same time. Her outfit included an ivory wrap kaftan kameez set that featured tribal appliqué detail on it. Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit was accessorised with statement earrings and a ring by Amrapali Jewels.

Opting for a dewy palette, artist Ritesh Naik rounded off her look with winged eyes and red lips. While hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled her hair in an updo, what we liked is the way Rai added a pop of colour to her outfit by teaming it with a pair of blue heels.

Sonakshi Sinha in IKAI by Ragini Ahuja: what do you think? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in IKAI by Ragini Ahuja: what do you think? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam: Best and worst dressed at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha’s glittery Zara Umrigar midi dress is perfect for a late-night party

Prior to this, the actor gave us some serious fashion goals in an intricate blue beaded midi by Zara Umrigar that featured a semi-sheer detail. We love how stylist Rai kept the look completely accessory free, putting all the focus on the dress. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and sleek straight hair.

What do you think about Sinha’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd