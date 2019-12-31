Happy New Year 2020: New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas

Happy New Year 2020 Eve Party Outfit Ideas: Take cues from your favourite actors. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy New Year 2020 Eve Party Outfit Ideas: Take cues from your favourite actors. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy New Year 2020 Eve Party Outfit Ideas: Chances are, you have way too many holiday-party invites to count. There’s that office holiday party looming, then that get-together your work friend invited you to but you’re not so keen on. With so many occasions jam-packed into so little time, now’s the season to really put your closet to work. All it takes is one or two special statement pieces to liven up your existing wardrobe.

You shouldn’t need an excuse to wear the party attire your heart desires—although New Year’s Eve dresses, fancy clutches, and festive footwear certainly look the part come the end of the holiday season. After all, there’s no better occasion than December 31 to break out your most celebrated frocks. They make getting dressed for the night streamlined into one simple step.

Whether you’re welcoming 2020 from the comfort of your couch or venturing into the night, we’ve put together 10 easy New Year’s Eve outfits that’ll help you celebrate the end of the 2010s feeling like you (and not like a disco ball). The best part? You can find most of this stuff already in your closet.

Take cues from your favourite Bollywood stars and ring 2020 in style.

Which outfit are you wearing this new year’s eve?

