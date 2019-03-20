Happy Holi 2019: Useful tips to take care of your skin and hair

Holi is all about smearing colour on each other’s faces, splashing water balloons and having fun with friends and family. However, the chemicals in the colours can play havoc with your hair and skin and also cause allergic reactions and rashes. It is, hence, essential to take adequate skin and hair care measures before stepping out to play Holi.

To have a safe Holi, follow these useful tips. Happy Holi!

Skin care

* Make sure there are no cuts or wounds on your skin, and you haven’t recently bleached or done threading as they open up the pores and increase the risk of developing rashes and infection.

* You can apply a pore closing pack to protect your skin before playing with colours. You can also apply a thick layer of Vaseline that will lock your skin and prevent the colour from penetrating into the skin.

* Applying oil liberally is the easiest way to protect yourself from the hard-to-rinse dyes and colours.

* Try and wear clothes that will cover most of your body. You can also wear a swimming suit underneath to avoid colours from reaching the skin.

* For added protection, wear a cap and sunglasses. Don’t wear contact lenses.

Haircare

* Wear a scarf or bandana to style your look as well as prevent hair from getting damaged.

* Apply a thick layer of oil or conditioner to your hair; oil can help prevent dryness. However, if you don’t want to step out with oiled hair, blend style with functionality by using hair gel.

* You need to take extra care if you have coloured your hair recently. Dark colours like green and blue can affect the colour of your hair.

* If you have done hair rebounding treatment, straightening or applied bleach to your hair, make sure you cover them with scarves.