Happy Diwali 2019: 10 stunning Diwali party outfit ideas

Diwali 2019: Its finally the much-awaited day of Diwali and everything is beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. So it is only fitting that you too put your best fashion foot forward and wear that pretty sari you just bought. But, we must say that it isn’t easy to decide what to wear so that it is festive but is also comfortable and helps you make a fashion statement.

In case you are looking for some outfit ideas, we have got you covered with these celeb-inspired Diwali party outfits.

Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Oct 7, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

If you are all about keeping it simple, nothing better than dressing it down like Alia Bhatt. We love how the Highway actor opted to keep things simple in a black sharara set from designer duo Sukriti & Aakriti. The printed dupatta it was teamed with instantly elevated the traditional look. She amped up her look with big silver jhumkis, and completed it with hair tied in a ponytail with a hint of pink on her lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

The Dostana actor looks gorgeous in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble which comprises of an intricately embroidered kurta. It’s regal and classy, just what you want for the festive season. The statement earrings from Tyaani by Karan Johar was the perfect way to accessorise the look. Loose hair, brown smokey eyes and silver strappy heels by Jimmy Choo completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Sep 2, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a sequined sari from ace designer Manish Malhotra which she paired with a halter neck blouse. She looked stunning with hair pulled into a bun adorned with a gajra. We like how she kept the overall look simple and rounded it out with nude pink lips, smokey brown and black eyes, and statement earrings and chunky bangles from Aquamarine jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Aug 24, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

Ananya Panday, who usually keeps it simple, looks beautiful in a pink lehenga which was teamed with a matching choli with cowrie shells. The shimmery golden eyes make her look angelic. The chunky bangles and perfectly blow dried hair completed the overall look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Aug 30, 2019 at 6:06am PDT

The Student of the Year 2 actor looks resplendent in this bright yellow Punit Balana ensemble. Undoubtedly, the blouse, with its embellishments, steals the show. Tara Sutaria keeps the look elegant with blow dried hair and beautiful a Kundan choker completing the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Aug 25, 2019 at 5:06am PDT

Less is more, and Shilpy Shetty definitely knows how to prove the saying right. We love how she pulls off this simple Punit Balana ensemble — which comprises a cream blouse with mirror work and lehenga with bandhej print — so effortlessly. The no-fuss look is what we would suggest for the festive season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:17am PDT

Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to make heads turn with her fashion choices. So it is no surprised that she impressed us in this satin sari which she teamed with a white cotton blouse. She completed her look with hair tied in a bun and a choker. We confess that this is our favourite look — not only is it light but also has a regal look to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Jul 24, 2019 at 6:13am PDT

If you wish to paint the town red this Diwali, then Diana Penty has something for you. The Cocktail actor stunned in a red layered sari which she teamed with a noodle strap blouse. We like how she teamed the sari with red tassel earrings. The look gets a thumbs up from us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 3, 2019 at 1:57am PDT

If you love to flaunt jewellery, then this look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is for you. We like how the Veere Di Wedding actor accessoried her green floral printed sari with statement silver jewellery. We also love the square neck blouse she teamed the sari with. Oh, and her winger eyeliner has all our attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

Anushka Sharma has often impressed us with her breezy, fuss-free looks. But the actor can also look effortlessly glamorous, and this look of hers is proof of just that. The Pari actor was spotted in a green floral-printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari, and needless to say looked absolutely stunning. She teamed the sari, which featured pink and yellow flowers along with an intricately beaded border, with a simple strappy blouse. Stylist Allia Al Rufai paired the attire with large statement earrings which stole the show. The golden earrings had diamonds, rubies and emeralds studded on them and matched perfectly well with the outfit.

For make-up, she kept tone quite subtle and went for a soft dewy glow, pink cheeks, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and matte pink lips. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun and a small bindi rounded out her look beautifully.

So, what do you plan to wear this festive season?