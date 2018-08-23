Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor: 7 times the actor enthralled us in ethnic wear

Here’s wishing Vaani Kapoor a very happy birthday! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Here’s wishing Vaani Kapoor a very happy birthday! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Although three films old, Vaani Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the industry, and also a place among the fashionable ladies in Bollywood. Right from rocking risque outfits to looking like a true Indian beauty in traditional wear, the actor has mostly managed to impress us. As Kapoor turns a year older on August 23, let’s take a look at some of her best appearances in ethnic wear.

Dressed in a white semi-sheer sari by Manish Malhotra, Kapoor styled it with an off-shoulder fringe blouse. Stylist Mohit Rai accessorised her look with a pair of polki jhumkas from Satyani Fine Jewels. A soft wavy hairdo with dewy sheen and well-defined eyes added oomph to her look.

Kapoor gave us inspiration in an Amy Billimoria outfit. The ivory lehenga with tiny silver sequin details and intricate embroidery all over it looks perfect to beat the monsoon heat. What we love are the details on this one like the old gold zardozi work on the hemline and the sheer dupatta with scallop border and sequin gold polka dots all over it. We love her hairdo with those soft curls but not a big fan of her make-up. Those shimmery golden smokey eyes could have been complemented with a softer lip shade.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor looked lovely in a white, floral print Anamika Khanna ensemble that was styled with an embellished silver jacket. Mohit Rai, who curated the look kept her accessories minimal and teamed her outfit with white strappy heels. A neutral make-up palette and sleek straight hair completed her look.

Clad in an ivory embroidered lehenga teamed with a matching crop blouse, the 30-year-old made for a pretty picture. She added a pop of red on the lips that complemented her look very well and rounded off with a half-done hairdo.

While walking the Lakme Fashion Week for SVA, Kapoor impressed us in a red and gold embellished lehenga teamed with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Keeping her accessories minimal, she paired her outfit with a statement ring and opted for a nude make-up palette.

During the promotions of Befikre, the actor was seen wearing a silver and gold embellished lehenga teamed with a sheer dupatta. A pair of gold jhumkas were accessorised with her outfit while red lips and half-tied hairdo had rounded out her look.

Way back in 2014, Kapoor made a strong style statement in a monochrome sari. Her outfit included a white semi-sheer sari featuring a black border and a matching sleeveless blouse. But it was her bold red lips and the bindi that broke the monotony of the look.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

