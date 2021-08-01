Happy birthday Taapsee Pannu: Every time the actor made a statement with her fashion choices

In all the years Taapsee Pannu has been acting, not only has her craft got better, but her fashion sense has evolved, too. The Haseen Dillruba actor has always walked on the path less travelled. Her fashion choices have been unconventional, quirky and consistently surprising. On her birthday today, (August 1), here’s looking at the times she impressed with her style.

We dig the grey woollen knit sari she had donned from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s SERIF Festive 2017-18 collection. The traditional sari was given a lovely twist as it was designed as a long dress with slits and a long train.

She was also seen giving the pantsuit an interesting edge as she teamed it with a black corset. Styled by Devki B, the actor looked stunning in the white pantsuit by Mohammed Mazhar. It also stood out for the pocket detailing.

Many will also remember the actor donning an elaborate from Fouad Sarkis, which resembled the shape of a butterfly. Styled by Devki yet again, the outfit was completed with dramatic cat eyes and braided hair.

The actor is also big on sustainable fashion and is often spotted restyling outfits in different ways. Take, for instance, the one time she had stepped out in a co-ord set from Studio Rigu. The shirt and skirt combo looked lovely on her and she completed it with grey ankle boots the first time.

The next time she was spotted teaming the same skirt with a white tube peplum top from Sesame-The Style Studio.

The other time she made an interesting use of the very resourceful crop top. At the screening of her film Thappad, she was seen looking pretty in a pink knotted blouse and a lovely white sari from Kanelle.

Before that she had teamed that top with jeans, making a case for repurposing.