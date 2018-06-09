Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor: Let’s take style inspirations from the actor’s latest fusion ensembles

Here’s wishing Sonam Kapoor a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express ) Here’s wishing Sonam Kapoor a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express )

Sonam Kapoor seems to be taking her fashion game a notch higher with each passing day. Ever since the beginning of the year, the Neerja actor has been giving us some drool-worthy looks. Be it her ultra-chic airport looks or her gorgeous lehengas and gowns at Cannes 2018 or even her big fat Indian wedding, we love how the fashionista has been turning up in ravishing outfits and adding interesting twists to them.

Of late, Kapoor’s latest crush seems to be ethnic fusion as she has been spotted wearing it on different occasions. As the actor turns a year older on her birthday on June 9, let’s take a look at her latest fusion ensembles, which might serve some inspiration the next time you want to wear one.

While attending Veere Di Wedding promotions, Kapoor was seen wearing a floral printed sari from Neeru’s teamed with an oversized crop top. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her outfit with a silver jewellery set from Amrapali Jewels. With half her hair pulled back to highlight her features, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and nude pink lips.

Kapoor was seen attending the trailer launch of Sanju during which she opted for a metallic sari from designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection. The plum-hued sari was a teamed with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse featuring strappy sleeves. Well, that’s not all! Her outfit also included a pleated cape. Now, we think that’s a really regal way to drape a sari.

Rhea Kapoor accessorised her outfit with a pair of drop earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Sonam’s make-up and hairdo too were note-worthy. Make-up artist Tanvi Borkar rounded off her look with plum smokey eyes and bronzed cheeks while hairstylist Alpa Khimani in a textured manner.

The PadMan actor was seen channelling ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece the gilt sari was attractive, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick — a gilt smock jumper.

We like the traditional vibes she exuded in a stunning pair of statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. A metallic bracelet and a statement ring added finishing touches to the actor’s look. Kapoor rounded out her attire with fine kohl-lined eyes, a dewy sheen and matte pink lips, with hair coiffed into a neat side-parted bun.

Now this one’s a head-turner! Kapoor seems to be ringing in a new denim trend with her distressed denim sari teamed with a dolam shirt, both from Diksha Khanna. Rhea chose to keep the accessories boho chic to match the tone of the actor’s outfit and went for gold wrought earrings, evil eye bracelet and a statement ring. She further styled her outfit with a pair of black brogues. Artist Namrata Soni accentuated the actor’s make-up with an inky blue eye-liner, matte pink lips and a messy bun.

We think she nailed all the outfits with grace and elan. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

