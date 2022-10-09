Happy Birthday, Sayani Gupta: The actor’s fashion game is as strong as her acting chops

There are many talented artistes in India, and among them, Sayani Gupta is known to raise the bar of acting with her prowess. Throughout her career, the actor has given us some remarkable performances in films like Article 15, Axone, and such, but it is also her sense of fashion that we are a fan of.

As she turns 37 today, we take a look at Sayani‘s sartorial game — which is always top notch — in these pictures, which proves that she is a perfect mix of drop-dead gorgeous looks, a disruptive fashion game and raw acting talent.

From glamor to flamboyant and chic looks, let us just say Sayani is an undisputed queen of fashion! See for yourself.

Corset cocktail dress

Stunning, isn’t she? (Photo: PR handout) Stunning, isn’t she? (Photo: PR handout)

If you are looking for fashion inspiration for a soirée, this should be it. Sayani looks like a doll in this aubergine duchess satin corset cocktail dress with a balloon hem. In terms of makeup, she keeps it classy and subtle; ditto for accessories. Her gaze could pierce through your heart. She even aces her footwear game with these striking silver pointy heels.

Black backless gown

This look screams glamor! (Photo: PR handout) This look screams glamor! (Photo: PR handout)

If looking like a million bucks had a name, this would be it. Sayani has opted for a wet hair look for this one, along with a smokey eye shadow and peep-toe stilettos for footwear. The gown is backless and has a thigh-high slit. The actor kept her neck bare, accessorising with long earrings and stylish rings in her fingers.

Animal print dress

We love the midriff baring crisscross details. (Photo: PR handout) We love the midriff baring crisscross details. (Photo: PR handout)

This bright yellow animal print dress can never go wrong. It is a bodycon dress that accentuates the actor’s fit, toned body and curves. She chose to pair it with strappy heels that made it the perfect ensemble. We approve!

White tweed co-ord

Chic and powerful. (Photo: PR handout) Chic and powerful. (Photo: PR handout)

Sayani displays dominance and power in this ivory tweed co-ord set. It also happens to be the birthday girl’s favourite colour. She has paired it with white shoes, looking extremely elegant in this all-white ensemble that compliments her dusky skin tone. With simple, classy gold and diamond earrings, she shows you how to ace the brunch-meets-business look.

