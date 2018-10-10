Happy Birthday, Rekha: From lighter hues to vibrant kanjeevaram saris, the actor nails it all

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta: Salman Khan and Dharmendra number has all elements of a party anthem
Over the years, Rekha has proved that timeless beauty can, after all, exist. The evergreen actor of Bollywood has delivered some beautiful performances over the last few decades. Right from Umrao Jaan to Khoon Bhaari Maang to Koi…Mil Gaya, she has always brought her A-game onscreen. The same can be said about her off-screen avatars, that is her sartorial choices. Her range of outfits, though not vast, have always exuded elegance and sophistication. Her wardrobe full of kanjeevaram saris will make anyone go green with envy.
The diva is, at most of the times spotted donning white and gold traditional attires. She has shown fashion enthusiasts how to nail softer hues but in different ways. In other words, Rekha is a trendsetter.
As the Silsila actor turns a year older on October 10, let’s take some cues from her on how to ace a kanjeevaram sari.
Clad in a beige and golden, Rekha shows how a pop of red on the lips can instantly spice up your look. A set of gold jewellery and a neat updo complemented her look nicely.
Bored of wearing a sari the regular way? Take inspiration from Rekha! Draping it in an entirely different manner, she teamed a pair of silver trousers. Plus, she did not shy away from wearing heavy jewellery, which added an interesting element to her look.
For a simple yet chic look, drape the pallu of your sari around your neck. Wear some gold jewellery and put though dark shades and you are sure to make heads turn!
Take a look at the other times, when she nailed it in a light-hued sari and how.
Cream and gold may be her favourite coloured sari but their have been quite a few times, when she showed us how to ace a brightly-coloured sari and with equal grace.
A few days ago, the Krrish actor was spotted attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations dressed in a deep green sari with gold border. She styled it with a matching three-quarter sleeve blouse and a stack of bangles. Bold red lips with side-parted hairdo completed her look well.
Dressed in an orange sari styled with a gold blouse, she accessorised her outfit with heavy gold jewllery and a potli bag. Her signature red lips with well-defined eyes and side-parted hairdo accentuated her look nicely.
Only Rekha could pull off a hot pink sari with so much ease!
What do you think about Rekha’s sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments section below.
