Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh: Here’s why he is the king of unconventional looks

If there is anyone in Bollywood who can effortlessly pull off any outfit, it has to be Ranveer Singh. The Simmba actor, who celebrates his birthday today, has been impressive not just with his acting prowess but has also managed to turn heads with his sense of style.

In an earlier interview given to indianexpress.com, the actor’s personal stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared that the colourful, playful, adventurous and bold personality of Bollywood’s poster boy is the guiding force for her. “He is not afraid of experimenting and is open to trying anything. This way, I don’t feel caged and can smoothly go with the flow, without fear of judgement.”

From wearing floral prints to shades of pink — he has done it all. It is commendable that Singh is seen experimenting with his looks on most occasions and manages to nail the looks as well. Echoing similar sentiments, Gaurav had said, “When I am styling him, I don’t think of him as man or woman. Nowhere does it say that certain colours are for certain people. Ranveer is open to anything and one gets to give creativity free reign with him.”

Let’s take a look at his distinct style choices:

Previously, he was spotted in a multi-coloured pantsuit from Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Styled by Gaurav, the suit featured various offbeat prints including firecrackers and had the words “STANDARD’ and ‘FIREWORKS’ written on the sleeves and trouser. The outfit was further teamed with a white tee and accessorised with a pair of yellow, black and white sneakers from Adidas.

And don’t miss out on the oversized yellow shades the actor paired with his outfit. There’s not an iota of doubt that only Singh could have carried off this look so effortlessly.

Dressed in an aqua blue and green parka jacket with a faux fur collar, the actor grabbed attention by pairing it with a bright yellow Adidas tee, a pattered boho pyjama and teal coloured shoes. A gorgeous pair of yellow-rim square glasses and a vibrant red Che Guevara beret cap rounded out his look, which he wore for a promotional event for his film, Gully Boy.

For another appearance, he picked a pair of green pants that he teamed with a white and red Adidas T-shirt and layered it with a multicoloured puffer jacket. We love how he rounded it out with a pair of colourful angel wing shoes. People on social media likened his outfit to that of a Macaw but we like what we see. Only Singh could have pulled it off with so much ease.

The Padmaavat actor was also spotted donning a custom-made jacket by designer Manish Malhotra at the Berlin Festival. The fur jacket had the name of the film embossed on it and he paired it with white pants and red glares.

The actor even nailed the long blazer and trouser look by Masaba Gupta. “Wild wild prints all the way from Nairobi for #gullyboy – so much fun I had doing this! You’re the bomb @ranveersingh,” the designer wrote and we could not agree more.

The actor looked dapper at the Berlin Film Festival in a Tom Ford blazer and trousers.

Which is your favourite look?