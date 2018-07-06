How Ranveer Singh is causing a stir in men’s fashion; his stylist spills the beans

Ranveer Singh’s revolutionary sense of fashion has mostly caused a stir in the fashion circles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Ranveer Singh’s revolutionary sense of fashion has mostly caused a stir in the fashion circles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

The inside of Ranveer’s head is actually a #ManishArora outfit, his personal stylist Nitasha Gaurav had once shared on Instagram, referring to the designer’s use of flamboyant colours and unstoppable bling in his outfits. Assumably, many would agree with her, seeing the Padmaavat actor’s quirky and sometimes outrageous fashion choices.

From neon overalls and men-skirts to his infamous condom outfit, Singh has done it all. Gaurav, who the actor acknowledges as the brains behind his style statements, has been curating his looks for the past six years, and he has never once regretted listening to her expert advice, despite what the fashion critics have to say.

There’s no doubt Ranveer Singh is a trendsetter. And who better than his stylist to spill the beans on what goes into curating his iconic looks?

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Gaurav shares that the colourful, playful, adventurous and bold personality of Bollywood’s poster boy for ‘experimental fashion’ is the guiding force for her. “He is not afraid of experimenting and is open to trying anything. This way, I don’t feel caged and can smoothly go with the flow, without fear of judgement.”

With the actor’s larger-than-life appearances at the red carpet, and even his funky street style, one often wonders if the Singh-Gaurav duo takes style inspirations from anyone. While the stylist agrees that the likes of Prince and David Bowie are her icons, she doesn’t really believe in following the lead. “If you see, none of my work is trendy. Ranveer sets the trend and the rest follow it.”

For Singh, it doesn’t just stop at baby pink embellished tees, but also transcends to walking out in public in bright floral-patterned pantsuits and trousers. It goes without saying that it is rare to find men who have ventured into androgynous dressing, but the Befikre actor seems to have no qualms about it. Gaurav, sharing the same style sentiment as her muse backs it up, “When I am styling him, I don’t think of him as man or woman. Nowhere does it say that certain colours are for certain people. Nowhere does it say that certain colours are for certain people. Ranveer is open to anything and one gets to give creativity free reign with him.”

From his challenging movie roles to his daring fashion choices, Singh manages to ruffle many feathers. While some laugh it off as a ‘Ranveer thing’, others find it difficult to accept it, including his beau Deepika Padukone who has been known to chide him for his choice of outfits.

While these eccentric curations are not always well received, Gaurav says it does not matter to her what other people think. “Only Ranveer’s opinion matters. It is one of the best things about working with him that one is not afraid of judgement, and can do things without feeling caged as he is open to trying anything.”

When asked who else does she admire in the industry for their fashion sense, she shares, “Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia and Diana Penty are some of my favourites as they “do their own thing”. Like Singh, these actors are popular for their unconventional and experimental dressing styles.

