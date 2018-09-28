Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor: 5 times the actor impressed us with his fashion sense

Here’s wishing Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express ) Here’s wishing Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express )

Undeniably, Ranbir Kapoor’s personal fashion choice is quite impressive. Be it donning a traditional attire or a tuxedo, Kapoor knows how to carry himself with the utmost grace. As Kapoor turns a year older on 29 September, let’s take a look at some of his best fashion statements of 2018:

While attending Sonam Kapoor’s reception ceremony, the Brashmastra actor looked dapper in a textured white kurta-pyjama combo teamed with an asymmetric bandhgala from Manish Malhotra.

Wearing a pair of black jeans and a matching tee, he spruced up his look by layering his outfit with a shiny pastel-hued jacket. A pair of brown rounded off his look well.

Ranbir while at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow Awards.

The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor’s casual style statement is equally admirable. He was spotted clad in a pair of distressed jeans that was teamed with a grey tee. He upped the ante of his look by further layering it with a checkered jacket that also featured a monotone detailing on the one side. Combining his outfit with a black cap, we think he looked uber cool.

Ranbir in a checkered jacket.

While attending the Sanju promotions, the actor looked handsome in a pair of cream-coloured trousers teamed with an olive green tee and a matching jacket. A pair of high-top sneakers and a black sunnies were accessorised with his outfit.

The Shamshera star showed a great way to add a pop of colour to a casual look. Wearing a pair of grey trousers, he styled it with a yellow tee and a light-hued jacket. A pair of brown shoes accentuated his outfit well.

What do you think about Kapoor’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

