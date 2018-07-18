Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: 7 times she set the ball rolling with her dramatic street style

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: A look at the actor’s trend-setting street-style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: A look at the actor’s trend-setting street-style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

From her sassy ‘desi’ girl avatars to making a splash among the Hollywood fashion bigwigs, Priyanka Chopra seems unstoppable. Her delightful sartorial curations come loaded with a lot of experiments, most of which end up becoming a trend in itself. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a round-up of all the times the Quantico actor made drool-worthy fashion statements.

When it comes to her street style, the 35-year-old has been happily trying out new things. This was one such time when she stepped out in a pearl-studded sweater, worn with a most admirable side-cinched leather skirt. Side-swept curls and suede boots complemented her look well. Talk about grabbing eyeballs!

Can workwear be sultry? Chopra proved just that when she stepped out in a lingerie blazer dress from Dion Lee. The cool blue number was accessorised with a white tote and heels.

Just like her versatile roles, the actor swaps her sartorial avatars like a boss too. Channelling some grunge vibes in a printed over-sized tee, worn with a pink sweater, casually shrugged down the shoulders, the actor made quite a statement. The knee-high leather boots and a dash of wine on the lips added oomph to the look.

If you thought walking out in a loud red jumpsuit would be disastrously bold, Chopra’s faux leather red pantsuit would convince you otherwise. We don’t know how, but the actor made it work like a charm.

While attending a luncheon with her Quantico co-actors, Chopra stepped out in one of the trendiest denim wear ever – ripped jeans with a mini skirt detailing at the front. While we have seen distressed jeans or a skirt separately, this was the first time we spotted a celebrity donning the combo.

While gingham dresses are quite a fad, what happens when you add a twist to it? Acing her style game in a deconstructed version of it with a chic decolletage show and a thigh-high slit, Chopra carried off the Preen By Thornton Bregazzi outfit with grace.

Chopra’s chic fashion play with leather has always drawn attention and her risque black blouse worn with a high-waisted gold splattered black pants is admirable. Bold red lips and gold hoops added finishing touches to her look.

What do you think about the actor’s dynamic style? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

