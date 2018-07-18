Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: 5 times the diva enthralled us with her dramatic red carpet looks

Here’s wishing the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here’s wishing the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Apart from her great acting skills, Priyanka Chopra has been an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. The actor, who is known for her statement-worthy sartorial choices on the red carpets has had a significant change in style over the past one year. Her red carpet appearances have evolved from being demure to fierce. From powerful yet sultry suits to larger-than-life gowns, she has given us some great looks that are not only stunning but really dramatic as well. On the occasion of her birthday on July 18, we look back at her five most memorable appearances.

The actor attended her first Golden Globe Awards in 2017, glistening in gold. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and oxblood lips. She kept her jewellery minimal and paired the body-fitting glided gown with a stunning diamond neck piece by Lorraine Schwartz, which got all the attention.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes 2017. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes 2017. (Source: File Photo)

Considered as one of her most memorable red carpet appearances, Chopra set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra’s look was kept edgy with a messy top-knot hairdo, silver sculpted earrings and black boots complimenting the slit gown with a popped collar.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017. (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017. (Source: Reuters)

The actor attended the 2017 Emmy Awards in a white embellished Balmain gown, looking like the fierce fashion goddess she is. The stunning custom-made, white gown with a feather train and crystal embellishments won hearts all over again. The Parisian designer house’s ensemble was embellished with intricate crystal patterns that accentuated her figure in all the right places. Interestingly, the embellishments end below the knees and the feather-like texture continues to flow and transform into a fishtail.

Keeping her make-up simple yet bold, Chopra opted for a deep wine lip shade with smokey eyes that gave a fierce look to her face and complemented her attire. We love how she wore her hair in a high ponytail, with dangling single stone earrings and black nail-paint.

The Bajirao Mastani actor once again impressed us in an Ester Abner outfit at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala. For the red carpet, she wore a white satin pantsuit with chic fringe detailing at the hem of her blazer and the sleeves. However, instead of opting for a traditional power outfit feel, stylist Cristina Ehrlich kept it sultry by teaming the suit with a risque black semi-sheer camisole. Her outfit was further layered with a black-brown fur coat.

Chopra went with a minimalist approach towards accessories with just a slim chain with a star locket around her neck and a long chain with a medallion.

Priyanka Chopra in Ester Abner. (Source: AP Images)As much as we love her outfit, we think the make-up was the real hero this time. Chopra went with nude tones and a dash of poppy burgundy on the lips and a matching smear on the eyelids as well. She rounded out her look with side-parted beachy waves.

Chopra looked nothing less than regal in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number at the 2018 Met Gala. The theme of the prestigious event’s night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and the Quantico actor incorporated just the right amount of theatrics in her ensemble. The deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood made her stand out in the crowd and was also the perfect successor to her previous dramatic appearance at the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018. (Source: File Photo)

What do you think of her sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd