All the times Preity Zinta impressed with ethnic fashion

Whether it is It’s the Time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho or Bumbro from Mission Kashmir, we have all danced to the beats of dimpled-beauty Preity Zinta’s songs. Her crackling on-screen presence has left us spellbound on numerous occasions, and her sense of style has given us major fashion goals as, much like her bubbly persona, she opts for bright and colourful choices.

So as she turns a year older today, we take a look at all the times she gave us major ethnic fashion goals.

Doesn’t she look like a vision in this red Anita Dongre ensemble — an embellished jacket-kurta which featured a slit at the front. The slit provides the much-needed edge to the otherwise delicate outfit. We love how she keeps the overall look simple, allowing the outfit to speak for itself. Teamed with a pair of golden chandbalis, the ethnic wear was pulled together with a berry red lips.

The Veer-Zaara actor looks gorgeous in this bright pink sharara set with intricate stone and pearl work. The kurti, which has a deep U-neck at the back with a tie-up detailing, was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. Carefully blow-dried hair styled into soft waves, subtle make-up comprising bubblegum pink lips, and golden chandbalis added the finishing touches.

We love this indie-fusion outfit, and the Soldier actor aces it. The white pants were teamed with a mirror work top with slightly flared sleeves featuring pom-pom detailing. A pair of bright crimson pointy stilettos, golden jhumkis, hair tied in a neat ponytail and minimal makeup completed the look. That’s the thing about the actor’s fashion, she keep it understated, making it easy to recreate.

The actor can ace anything, but looks lovely when she wears white. So it is not surprising that she dazzled in this magnificent white lehenga with elaborate silver and golden sequin and stone detailing. The blouse featured a sheer back, and she teamed with outfit with a matching dupatta. She accesorised the look with a pair of golden statement earrings. For her makeup, a generous dose of highlighter did the trick.

Clearly, the actor is a fan of white and we aren’t complaining! After all, she pulls it off so elegantly, it only makes us want more. In a gorgeous floor-length anarkali, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. The anarkali, which features heavy detailing on the hemline, was teamed with a sheer white dupatta with tassel-detailing. Statement earrings, minimal makeup and a small red bindi rounded out the look.

Which is your favourite look?

